Optic Nerve Cousin， Unisex Men/Women Polarized Sport Trendy Performance Sun【2024年最新】

商品コメント

MOVE FREE AND FEEL FREE - These sunglasses feature durable nylon frame materials and shatterproof polarized lenses which make them more relaxing, secure, and comfortable to wear than ever before. br PROTECT YOUR EYES WITH STYLE - Our polarized sunglasses protect your eyes while you are out under the harmful suns UV rays with UVA/UVB protection because of our special antireflective coating. br BE RELAXED WITH POLARIZED LENSES - Polarization reduces glare reflected by mirrors, shiny or polished materials or any other kind of sun rays reflection. You will feel your eyes permanently relaxed because you will not squint anymore br MADE WITH DURABLE MATERIALS - Our polarized sunglasses are made of premium materials. Its polycarbonate lenses are designed for high impact resistance with hydrophobic coating to protect lenses from water, oil, dust, and sweat. br LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY - All of our eyewear is covered under a limited lifetime warranty if there is any manufacturers defect in material or workmanship. Note that this policy does not apply to damages caused from normal wear and tear.