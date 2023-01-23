『KAITUOZHE 3mmNeoprene Dive Boots Men Women Anti-Slip Surf Booties for All W【2024年最新】 』はヤフオクでから03月15日 18時 19分に出品され03月15日 18時 19分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,036円に設定されています。現在441件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。長野県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|KAITUOZHE 3mmNeoprene Dive Boots Men Women Anti-Slip Surf Booties for All Watersports Dive Booties Paddleboarding Booties Snorkeling Booties and More（6）
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|COMFORT AND WARMTH KAITUOZHE diving boots for men are made of 3mm high quality eco-friendly neoprene and highly elastic nylon， these wetsuit booties provide exceptional comfort and flexibility for your feet， healthy， flexible， durable and long lasting warmth， perfect for surf booties， diving fins or neoprene Socks. br Durability and protection Made of flexible and ultra-durable neoprene with double blind stitching on the outside and inside， neoprene socks are super strong and durable and will last without fear of tearing， rigidly designed with a high grip and flexible rubber sole， wetsuit booties keep you from slipping or falling on slippery terrain and can protect your feet from cuts， punctures， scratches and cold water. br Easy to put on and take off Wetsuit booties ankle anti-slip buckle prevents shoes from slipping， free to stretch to ensure that the boots do not deform when diving， saving more time for surfing and can enjoy the water more safely for longer. br Multi-purpose chart neoprene water sports diving boots for water adventures in safety， ideal for use on the beach， snorkeling， swimming， scuba diving， surf booties， sailing， kayaking， canoeing， paddling， rafting and any other water sports ....... br 100% Satisfied Customer Service Boots may feel too small/shrunken at first. This is because dive boots have been sized too large for many years and your feet may not be used to wearing a smaller boot. If you have any ideas， please contact us first and we will accommodate your request.
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0738086839343
商品コード
YS0000037038779975
落札価格8036円
441 入札履歴
終了
