My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom! Blu-ray 【並行輸入】【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品情報

My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom! contains episodes 1-12 of the anime directed by Keisuke Inoue. Some people may treat life like a game but when young noblewoman Catarina Claes accidentally bumps her head she has a horrifying revelation. In a previous life she was an avid otaku and game player and the life Catarina is living is that of the villainess of the game FORTUNE LOVER… a character doomed to be either killed or exiled no matter how the game is played! Forewarned a