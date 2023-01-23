24 Action Figures Toys Surprise Holiday Gifts， 2023 Childrens Day Coming C【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

The countdown to New Year and Christmas is 24 days. This Countdown Day Adventure Calendar Action Figures adds joy to Christmas for children， with 24 cardboard doors on the calendar and a surprise behind each door. Waiting is still eternal， but the Adventure Calendar is the perfect countdown gift.

Equipped with 24 different Action Figures， this Adventure Calendar provides a cute way for your children to welcome their favorite festivals year after year.

Surprise Christmas Gift for Children: This creative Action Figures comes in size of 1.5 inches and all toys are made of high-quality materials， odorless， and very sturdy.

Endless Fun: The countdown to Christmas is almost as fun as the holiday season， and as Santa Claus approaches， your childs excitement will only increase day by day.

Providing a 100% satisfactory experience is our main advantage. If you have any questions， please feel free to contact us.