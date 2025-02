Educational Insights Playfoam Pals Pet Party 25-Day Preschool Advent Calend【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

SPARK MORE CREATIVITY Let’s try something new Educational Insights toys and games provide opportunities for self-expression, creativity, and imagination, helping kids identify new interests, appreciate their own strengths, recognize and overcome challenges, and build their self-confidence

25 DAYS OF SQUISHY, SQUASHY SENSORY FUN: Pop one door open every day to reveal a brick of squishy, squashy Playfoam or a Pet Party Pal. Use the Playfoam to sculpt a pet playland perfect for pretend play fun with the Pals figurines. INCLUDES: 25-Day Advent Calendar with perforated doors, 12 Playfoam Pet Party Pals, and 13 bricks of Playfoam

NEVER DRIES OUT?PLAY AGAIN AND AGAIN: Non-toxic Playfoam never dries out so kids can shape and reshape it over and over again

GIFT THE GIFT OF CREATIVITY: Kids can squish, squash, and sculpt Playfoam into any shape, encouraging creativity and imagination Squishing and squashing also builds fine motor skills, while pretend play supports vocabulary development and social skills

SPARK MORE PLAY Squeeze even more fun out of Playfoam with FREE learning activities developed by teachers at Educational Insights