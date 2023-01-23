(SIZE - 84.1 (w) x 59.4 (h) cm) - World Map Classic - Front Sheet Laminatio【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

WORLD MAP Wall d?cor with style and educational detail， this world map poster features towns and cities with hill and sea shading to bring the world map to life.brCLASSIC STYLING This political map of the world features countries in different classic tones， so the big world map poster will blend with any home d?cor.brWRITE-ON FINISH The classic world map has write-on， wipe clean front sheet lamination and measures 23 (h) x 33 (w) inches - ideal as a classroom world map.brCREASE-FREE DELIVERY Your front laminated world map poster is rolled in a tube for delivery， so it arrives ready to display.brMAPS INTERNATIONAL Our philosophy of ‘cartographic excellence’ combines detail， design and high quality finishes in a range of stunning wall maps.