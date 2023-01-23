『(SIZE - 84.1 (w) x 59.4 (h) cm) - World Map Classic - Front Sheet Laminatio【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月06日 14時 15分に出品され03月06日 14時 15分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在644件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。千葉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|(SIZE - 84.1 (w) x 59.4 (h) cm) - World Map Classic - Front Sheet Lamination - A1 84.1 (w) x 59.4 (h) cm
|ブランド名
|Maps International
|商品コメント
|WORLD MAP Wall d?cor with style and educational detail， this world map poster features towns and cities with hill and sea shading to bring the world map to life.brCLASSIC STYLING This political map of the world features countries in different classic tones， so the big world map poster will blend with any home d?cor.brWRITE-ON FINISH The classic world map has write-on， wipe clean front sheet lamination and measures 23 (h) x 33 (w) inches - ideal as a classroom world map.brCREASE-FREE DELIVERY Your front laminated world map poster is rolled in a tube for delivery， so it arrives ready to display.brMAPS INTERNATIONAL Our philosophy of ‘cartographic excellence’ combines detail， design and high quality finishes in a range of stunning wall maps.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
