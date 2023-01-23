Dinosaur Toys Race Track174pcs Flexible Track Set with 2 Dino CarsCreate a【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Jurassic Dinosaur Race Track Set VoomVoom..The roar of the engine from the Jurassic Dinosaur Park. 2 cool looking dinosaur car are racing.They fly out from dinosaur mouth knock open the dino door climb up hanging bridge and through the Ytrack. At the end they back to Uturn station and restart racing.

Create Your Own Dinosaur Track Set The package come with 144pcs flexible track. It is easy assemble and disassemble. Kids can use their creativity to DIY a truck that they like. The track components are dynamic and can be rotated left and right. It has great flexibility and can design new track layouts for different changes.

174PCS Jurassic Style Accessories All the accessories in this play set use Jurassic style design. 2 large dinosaur figures and 6 small dinosaur are realistic.The traffic sign are also come with dinosaur logo. The month of jumbo dinosaur head are openable.The track and all the stuff in the package use green hue. Create a mood to carry kids fall in dinosaur world.

Creative Design For rail car toys the most troublesome thing is that the car can not uturn around before it stops. Our professional designer painstakingly designed this Uturn station.It can automatically turning when the car run on it. The YTrack can help car change direction. Bring kids ultimate fun.

Dinosaur Cars with 3 LED Lights This set come with 2 cool dinosaur race car. Each required 1 AA battery to start. The car use dinosaur head design the eyes and rear of the cars can product flashing LED light.The speed of the car are fast. This pack perfectly exercise kid’s handon ability intelligence knowledge of Jurassic dinosaur world and also keep them away from video games.It’s the perfect choice as a gift for your kids at birthday partyChristmasHalloween or any holiday.