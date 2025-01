Learning Resources Kit De D?monstration Aimant? De Construction De Lettres【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Demonstrate how to build upper- and lowercase letters on the whiteboard with these big and bold magnetic curves and lines.

LEARN to form letters with giant magnetic curves and lines

Designed especially for modern classrooms, these giant magnetic letters provide a visual, hands-on way to teach upper and lowercase letters.

For use on whiteboards or other magnetic surfaces, these letters keep students engaged and motivated. Includes 21 sturdy pieces.

Ages 4+