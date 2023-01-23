『Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Workout Running Cycl【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月31日 01時 59分に出品され03月31日 01時 59分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在496件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。和歌山県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Workout Running Cycling Headphones Bone Conduction Headphones Head Set Bluetooth Sport with Neckband Bone Conducting Ear Phones Earbuds Black
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?True Bone Conduction HeadphoneThis bone conduction earphone adopts an ergonomic open ear design to transmit audio through the cheekbone. Whether jogging biking or hiking the wireless sports headphones offer the safest way to listen to music or podcasts without blocking out ambient noise safe on the go through environmental awareness.
?Bluetooth 5.3 & Clear CallWireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 chips provide a more stable connection faster transmission speed and stronger signal. The headset adopts intelligent AI noise cancellation monitors the sounds around you and instantly produces the opposite signal to reduce background noise even when you are talking on the phone in the noisy outdoors you can hear clear sounds.
?Light and painlessThe bone conducting headphone Bluetooth adopts the earhook transmits the sound by vibration and uses the skinfriendly materials. It is not a problem to wear the sports headphones for a long time and you do not have to worry about long video conferences and sports. The openeared earbuds are so light that youll forget theyre there after wearing them for so long.
?Convenient button controlThe open ear headphones have two buttons to control all functions which is easy and convenient to use. Two buttons are located on the side of the earbuds simple play/pause control Vol+/Vol next/previous track. Easy to use.
?IPX6 Waterproof & Universal CompatibilityThe waterproof IPX6 technology protects bone conduction earbuds well from sweat and rain during strenuous exercise or daily use. And Bluetooth earbuds compatible with iPhone iPod shuffle iPod nano Android Samsung Galaxy BlackBerry HTC iPad Pro Bluetooth enabled mobile phones tablets and so on wireless earbuds are great for sports exercise running gym exercise and watching TV.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000028539532214
Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphones Clear Call with Charging Case Bluetoot
¥ 7966
Belkin ライトニング to 3.5mm オーディオケーブル 1.8m ホワイト AV10172BT06-WHT-A
¥ 7966
まとめ買いRoland ローランド - モニターヘッドホン RH-5 ２個セット
¥ 7966
ラディウス radius HP-NHR11 ハイレゾ対応イヤホン : Ne new ear 重低音モデル VOLTシリーズ スタンダードモデ
¥ 7966
OneOdio Monitor80 ヘッドホン 有線 開放型 ヘッドフォン オープン型 二穴接続 音楽シェア 楽器練習 モニターヘッドホン (黒)
¥ 7966
Knox Gear TX100 クローズドバックスタジオモニターヘッドホン ノイズアイソレーションヘッドホン ゲーミングPC用 オーバーイヤー有線ヘッ
¥ 7966
NewFantasia 4ピン XLR 平衡オス HiFiケーブル ゼンハイザー HD650 HD600 HD580 HD660S HD58X HD5
¥ 7966
SONY ワイヤレスステレオヘッドセット ブラック DR-BT25NX B
¥ 7965
オーディオ機器 AIYIMA DAC-A2 ヘッドフォンアンプ PC-USB/光/コアキシャル入力、RCA/3.5mmヘッドフォン出力 デジタル/アナログ変
¥ 7965
Srhythm NC95 ワイヤレスヘッドホンBluetooth 5.3 アクティブノイズキャンセリング/外音取り込み機能/ハイレゾ対応 最大65時間連続再生 オーバーイヤーヘッドホ
¥ 7965
イヤホン Bluetooth イヤホン ワイヤレスイヤホン 2022 ブルートゥース 最新イヤホン Bluetooth5.3+EDR搭載 カ
¥ 7964
JVCケンウッド Victor HA-FX100T ワイヤレスイヤホン Bluetooth 本体質量4.5g小型軽量ボディ 最大28時間再生
¥ 7964
JVCケンウッド Victor HA-FX100T ワイヤレスイヤホン Bluetooth 本体質量4.5g小型軽量ボディ 最大28時間再生
¥ 7964
JVCケンウッド Victor HA-FX100T ワイヤレスイヤホン Bluetooth 本体質量4.5g小型軽量ボディ 最大28時間再生
¥ 7964
JVCケンウッド HA-A8T-W 完全ワイヤレスイヤホン 開放型 本体質量5.0g小型軽量ボディ最大15時間再生 生活防水仕様 Bluet
¥ 7964
Relxhome 骨伝導イヤホン、水泳用IP68防水イヤホン、 16GBメモリ内蔵のMP3スポーツイヤホン、マイク付きBluetooth骨伝
¥ 7964
Relxhome 骨伝導イヤホン、水泳用IP68防水イヤホン、 16GBメモリ内蔵のMP3スポーツイヤホン、マイク付きBluetooth骨伝
¥ 7964
Relxhome 骨伝導イヤホン、水泳用IP68防水イヤホン、 16GBメモリ内蔵のMP3スポーツイヤホン、マイク付きBluetooth骨伝
¥ 7964
落札価格7966円
496 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！