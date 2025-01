Adjustable Swaddle Blanket Infant Baby Wrap Set 3 Pack 0-3 Months by Elys &【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

100% High Quality Cotton Swaddle Blankets with Grey and Black Design for Baby GirlbrThe secure adjustable Infant wrap design creates a cozy, womb-like feeling for baby and prevents startle reflex that can wake your infantbrElys & Co. Adjustable Swaddle Blankets helps Baby Sleep Safe & Sound with our Secure Closures and Adjustable Wings for Perfect Fit SwaddlingbrSwaddling May - Lead to longer, sounder sleep - Soothes a crying babybrSwaddle Blanket Adjustable Infant Baby Wrap is for Babies aged 0-3 months