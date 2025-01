SuperStroke Zenergy XL Flatso 2.0，White/Black【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Introducing Zenergy, SuperStroke’s new line of putter grips featuring enhanced Spyne technology, new multi-zone texturing, and our patented no-taper shape for unmatched confidence to quiet your hands ? and your mind.

Enhanced Spyne Technology?? The new Spyne Technology has an improved, embossed ridge along the underside of the grip, engineered to make it easier to square the face at impact.

New Multi-Zone Texturing?? Strategically placed textured in high-sensory areas designed to optimize feedback and comfort from the incredibly soft polyurethane outer layer.

No Taper Technology?? Our patented No Taper minimizes grip pressure with an advanced parallel design that enables golfers to quiet their hands and add consistency to their stroke.

Tech-Port?? Located at the top of SuperStroke grips, Tech-Port allows golfers to easily add game-improvement options including the patented CounterCore weight system and performance tracking sensors.