Epic Cosplay Aphrodite Black Layered Short Anime Wig 15 Inches(21B1)★海外で人気の【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

The Aphrodite style is an assymetrical short wig with a layered back and slightly longer bangs designed to frame and flatter the sides of the face.

With its heavily layered back, this wig can be styled as smooth or as spiked as youd like.

Shaggy styles are as simple as running your fingers through the layers and adding just a touch of hairspray.

This long bang layered short wig features a coin-shaped skintop at its crown, making it easy to part in any direction while keeping a natural look.

Heat resistant fiber makes it possible to style this wig with tools such as flat irons, curling irons, or blow dryers.