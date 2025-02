30 Artificial Palm Plants Leaves Tropical Greenery Bush Imitation Faux Fak【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Each Artificial Palm Leaves is about 10 x6.7 .Fake Tropical Palm Leaf Bush is about 30 tall. After you got the items, please adjust the shape, the leaves will be in good shape as the pictures. br Artificial Palm Tree Leaves Material The palm leaf looks more realistic than a real one. The stem is made of bendable wire inside and easy to change in shape. Uv-resistent and waterproof for outdoor use, perfect decor for patio where the hot weather kills much fresh flowers br NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - no need trim and watering for people who have a busy schedule or but want to enjoy the overflowing of greenery in office, conference hall as the tabletop plants or floor plants. br Cute Plants ,Keep You Have a Life and Green and natural atmosphere. Every Season is Spring,Artificial Wicker neither will die nor fades,match everywhere of your home,adds a touch of nature to your space. br Artificial Palm Tree for your home decor like this beautiful two tone green plastic areca palm bush. Simply add to your favorite container with foam and cover with moss to create a gorgeous DIY arrangement for your beach wedding.