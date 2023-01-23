『Newtay 4 Pcs Plant Pot Grid Soil Protector Covers Cuttable Flower Pot Grid【2024年最新】 』はヤフオクでから03月29日 17時 10分に出品され03月29日 17時 10分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在162件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。新潟県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Newtay 4 Pcs Plant Pot Grid Soil Protector Covers Cuttable Flower Pot Grid 20.5 Inch 11.8 Inch Plant Pot Grid Cat Digging Stopper Baby Safety Plant Pot Cover with Stakes for Indoor Outdoor (Black)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Plant Pot Grid Set you will receive 4 pieces of plant soil protectors of 2 sizes， 2 pieces of small ones and 2 pieces of large ones， each piece comes with 8 or 12 pieces of plastic stakes， enough for you to fix and protect different sizes of pots br Seasonable and Cuttable Size the large plant pot grid is approx. 20.5 inches/ 52 cm in diameter， and the small one is approx. 11.8 inches/ 30 cm in diameter And you can cut off the extra grid according to the size of your pots， which can effectively protect your potted plants br Quality ABS Plastic Material our potted plant soil covers are made of quality ABS plastic， strong and reliable， not easy to bend or deform， weather and heat resistance， can be applied for a long time， so you can buy them with confidence br How to Use firstly， measure the diameter of your pot and the size of the plant roots， then cut the right size of the grid pot cover accordingly， finally， put the cut indoor plant pot covers into the pot and fix them with the provided plastic stakes， very easy to install and remove br Keep Your Floor Clean these flower pot grids can effectively keep naughty pets and toddlers from digging dirt out of plants and throwing it on the floor， making your home or garden cleaner and tidier， saving you much time and effort to clean the floor
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000037038310799
落札価格7966円
162 入札履歴
終了
