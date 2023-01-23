『Flushable Tofu Cat Litter， Natural Formula Ingredients， Deodorization&Zero【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから03月20日 06時 03分に出品され03月20日 06時 03分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在126件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。兵庫県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Flushable Tofu Cat Litter， Natural Formula Ingredients， Deodorization&Zero Dust&Ultra Clumping， Multiple Flavor， Cat Litter Filter Included (Activated Carbon Taste)
| ? Come With Litter Liner - Meanwhile purchasing our cat litter， you also will receive two litter liners.One in big size，the other in small size to match your different litter box. There’s no need for you to buy extra liner or scoop to deal with your cat’s litter. Save your money and time!
? Activated Charcoal Technology - Our cat litter uses the power of activated charcoal to block urine odors so all you smell is the fresh， clean， scent of Gain.
? Quickly Dissolves - Our cat litter has strong water?solubility， easy to dissolve and flushes the toilet. You’re no longer worried about how to deal with your cat’s excreta. Just be an elegant pet host.
? Most Advanced Odor Protection Formula - Our advanced cat litter starts fighting odors on contact to control odor longer，including 10-day odor control guarantee. Kitty litter with odor control means 10-day guarantees of odor control in your litter box with a paw-activated gain fragrance.
? Threefold Dedusting & 99.9% Dust Free - Our Cat Litter’s 99.9% dust-free clumping formula prevents your pet from taking away any dust，particle or powder， protects respiratory?tract of your pet and your family， helps your entire home stay cleaner，air clearer and fresh smelling longer.
3566933124796
YS0000045438495974
