Foreign Field [DVD] [Import]【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

レビュ-A superb quintet of older actors give the simple story of A Foreign Field a rich and resonant texture. Amos (Alec Guiness， Kind Hearts and Coronets， Star Wars) and Cyril (Leo McKern， Rumpole of the Bailey) are two British World War II veterans who return to the beaches of Normandy， where theyd come ashore almost 50 years earlier. They run into an American veteran named Waldo (John Randolph， Prizzis Honor) and a woman named Lisa (Lauren Bacall， The Big Sleep， Dogville) whose brother died on D-Day. Waldo and Cyril have both come seeking the same woman who comforted them when they were wounded--but when they find her (Jeanne Moreau， Jules and Jim， La Femme Nikita)， shes not what they remember. Nothing dramatic happens in A Foreign Film--the characters bicker， become friends， and go to graveyards--but in the hands of this group of great talents， small emotional moments seem full and rewarding. This is a sweet and gentle movie that carefully avoids any saccharine sentiment. Also featuring Geraldine Chaplin (Nashville， Talk to Her) and Edward Herrmann (The Cats Meow， The Paper Chase). --Bret FetzerProduct DescriptionTwo British war vets (Alec Guinness and Leo McKern) meet an American vet (John Randolph) when all three return to Normandy on the 50th anniversary of D-Day. Old rivalries resurface， particularly when two of the men discover they are searching for the same lost love (Jeanne Moreau). A lonely woman (Lauren Bacall) with her own painful but mysterious memories joins the group， while the American vet痴 petulant daughter (Geraldine Chaplin) and bumbling son-in-law (Edward Herrmann) struggle to keep up with the exploits of their elders. This disparate band of survivors eventually finds common ground in the memory of what they lost on that fateful day in 1944. As seen on Masterpiece Theatre.