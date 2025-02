GOLF SUPAGS Laptop Backpack for Women Slim Computer Bag Work Travel College【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

?【Size & Color】- The womens backpack adopt stylish designs and different color choices(Soft Pink, Black). Size: 15" x 11" x 4.7"/38 x 28 x 12cm.

?【Large Capacity】- A backpack is not too bulky but roomy for everything you need. A separate laptop compartment fits up to 14 laptop. The main compartment is roomy for Pad, books, magazines and clothes. Outer with a zipper front pocket, a backside zipper hidden pocket and 2 side pockets.

?【Water Resistant Fabric】- Made of high quality water resistant nylon/faux leather(but not completely waterproof), durable and reinforced. Breathable and adjustable dual shoulder straps provide an optimum comfortable when carrying it.

?【Perfect gift】- Its a great daily laptop backpack for women, girls and students, which will be an excellent present for yourself, your family, girlfriends, and so on. It is a perfect gift for an anniversary, birthday, and other important dates.

?【After-Sales Services】- Customer satisfaction is our priority. If there is any use problem with the product, always feel free to contact us. We will do our best to solve your problem. The free return and quick replacement services are included!