『FUAMEY Dog Recovery Suit，Pet Body Suits After Surgery，Lepard Printed Spay S【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月20日 00時 03分に出品され03月20日 00時 03分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在520件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鹿児島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|FUAMEY Dog Recovery Suit，Pet Body Suits After Surgery，Lepard Printed Spay Suit for Female Dog，Male Dogs Surgical Neuter Suit，Dog Onesie Alternative to Cone E-Collar，Pet Abdominal Anti Licking Shirt
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| SIZE: FUAMEY dog surgery suit is available in six sizes XS-XXL， suitable for most small， medium and large dogs， such as: Bulldog， Rottweiler， Poodle， Beagle， French Bulldog， Golden retriever， Labrador， etc. please be aware that dog body suits after surgery requires a tight fit for the wound to heal.
SPECIAL COLLOCATION:This is a leopard print dog suit for surgery recovery， suitable for weaned dog mothers， spayed female dogs， neutered male dogs， pets with skin problems，calming anxious pets， and can also be used as pajamas. its a attractive and versatile pet onesie.
DESIGNED FOR PET RECOVERY: FUAMEY body suits are breathable， lightweight and stretchy. Pet clothes cover the dogs abdominal wound and prevent licking， which can keep the wound dry and reduce the depression and anxiety caused by the e-collar cone.
PLAN AHEAD:If your dog is planning to have a surgery next month，then consider buying ahead and getting your dog used to wearing a onesie，and if your dog has a long recovery period，consider buying her two dogs recovery shirt while the second is being laundered.
Easy to put on and take off: FUAMEY spay suit for female dog has a unique tail strap design， which is cross-fitted by hook and loop. When the dog goes to the toilet， please refer to the pictures on our details page for instructions.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439316968
リアル 大型犬 服 JAPAN ベースボール ユニフォーム ドッグウェア 野球 Tシャツ 9号 レッド
¥ 7963
リアル 大型犬服 アロハ ティキ シャツ ドッグウェア Tee 10号 レッド
¥ 7963
リボン×チェックフリルマント Sサイズ ネイビー
¥ 7960
（まとめ）ジーンズ風パンツ LL 10枚 （ペット用品）〔×8セット〕
¥ 7959
ドッグウェア キャットウェア パジャマ 犬服 部屋着 猫服 ルームウェア ペット服 洋服 小型犬 寝巻き ペット用品 コーギー トイプードル
¥ 7959
中型犬 ? 大型犬 用 レイン ウェア ディクロス リバージブル 3WAY コート (ベージュ×ダークベージュ， 7号)
¥ 7959
中型犬 ? 大型犬 用 レイン ウェア ディクロス リバージブル 3WAY コート (ベージュ×ダークベージュ， 7号)
¥ 7951
中型犬 ? 大型犬 用 レイン ウェア ディクロス リバージブル 3WAY コート (ベージュ×ダークベージュ， 7号)
¥ 7951
犬の浴衣ジャパン（XS・S・M・L） (M， ネイビー)
¥ 7947
犬の浴衣八重桜（XS・S・M・L） (M， ホワイト)
¥ 7947
犬の浴衣八重桜（XS・S・M・L） (M， ピンク)
¥ 7947
サンダーシャツ クラシック グレー L サイズ
¥ 7946
正規輸入品 Euro Dog Designs (ユーロ・ドッグ・デザイン) ダコタスノースーツ レッド 60M・8009
¥ 7946
Pomppa(ポムッパ) ユンパ ポムッパ 2018ダークピンク 犬用 80
¥ 7942
Furhaven X-Small Dog Coat Flex-Fit Reversible Two-Tone Faux Fur & Quilted Fleece Jacket Washable -
¥ 7937
Mitili Cute Puppy Dog Raincoat Four-Legged Waterproof All-Inclusive with Hat Waterproof Rain Jacket with Night Reflective Strip Small Medium Dogs Pet
¥ 7937
Queenmore Knitted Pullover Dog Sweater Turtleneck Pet Cat Sweater Cold Weather Puppy Sweater Stitc
¥ 7937
cyeollo Dog Dress Plaid Christmas Holiday Theme Girl Dog Clothes with Bowtie Doggie Outfits Festival
¥ 7937
落札価格7966円
520 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！