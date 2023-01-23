FUAMEY Dog Recovery Suit，Pet Body Suits After Surgery，Lepard Printed Spay S【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

SIZE: FUAMEY dog surgery suit is available in six sizes XS-XXL， suitable for most small， medium and large dogs， such as: Bulldog， Rottweiler， Poodle， Beagle， French Bulldog， Golden retriever， Labrador， etc. please be aware that dog body suits after surgery requires a tight fit for the wound to heal.

SPECIAL COLLOCATION:This is a leopard print dog suit for surgery recovery， suitable for weaned dog mothers， spayed female dogs， neutered male dogs， pets with skin problems，calming anxious pets， and can also be used as pajamas. its a attractive and versatile pet onesie.

DESIGNED FOR PET RECOVERY: FUAMEY body suits are breathable， lightweight and stretchy. Pet clothes cover the dogs abdominal wound and prevent licking， which can keep the wound dry and reduce the depression and anxiety caused by the e-collar cone.

PLAN AHEAD:If your dog is planning to have a surgery next month，then consider buying ahead and getting your dog used to wearing a onesie，and if your dog has a long recovery period，consider buying her two dogs recovery shirt while the second is being laundered.

Easy to put on and take off: FUAMEY spay suit for female dog has a unique tail strap design， which is cross-fitted by hook and loop. When the dog goes to the toilet， please refer to the pictures on our details page for instructions.