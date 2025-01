QUNSE Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat with VShape Window Waterproof Scratchpro【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

5 Ways to Use (1)Hammockside Open (2)Hammockfull Protection (3)Use as a seat cover. (4)Share the seat with pets. (5)Use as a cargo liner.

Easy to Install & CleanInstall (1)Attach 4 sets of adjustable buckles around headrest. (2)Insert 2 seat anchors to the crevice to fasten the cover. Clean Easy to clean with a damp cloth. Machine Washable.

Thicken & Waterproof Our dog seat cover are waterproof as it is made of durable oxford fabric and TUP waterproof film. Multiple layers cotton pad provides a calm and comfortable ride.

Suit for Different VehiclesLarge Size 147 x 137cm available for most cars trucks SUVs. Perfect for small medium and large dogs.

Extras1dog seat belt1storage bag