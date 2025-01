ハンドグリップ |グリップ強化。【並行輸入品】【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

6-PIECE SET | Includes Forearm Strengthener, Adjustable Hand Gripper, Finger Strengthener, Finger Resistance Band, Grip Ring and Stress Relief Ball.

SEVERAL RESISTANCE LEVELS | This set includes easily adjustable resistance levels, while our other strength training hand grips are optimized for any level of exercise out of the box. Great for all ages 3 and up.

FOREARM WORKOUT EQUIPMENT | Ideal for rock climbers, tennis players, weight lifters, gymnasts, golfers, musicians and anyone who relies on the strength of their hands, wrists and forearms for physical or professional activities.

INJURY AVOIDANCE AND RECOVERY | A grip strength trainer is excellent for anyone who works in an office or with a typist job. Avoid or recover from carpal tunnel, arthritis, or poor circulation with an easy hand workout at your desk.

STRESS RELIEF EQUIPMENT | A hand exerciser is a great alternative to other hand fidget items. Increase your finger strength while lowering tension and boredom. A grip trainer is proven to lower blood pressure in scientific studies.