『5 Rolls Halloween Decoration Mesh Ribbon with 100Pcs Halloween Foam Sticker【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月18日 09時 22分に出品され03月18日 09時 22分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,966円に設定されています。現在743件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鹿児島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|5 Rolls Halloween Decoration Mesh Ribbon with 100Pcs Halloween Foam Stickers， 10 Inch x 30 Feet Metallic Foil Orange Purple Black Green Halloween Wreath Making and Decor
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Halloween Mesh Ribbon Set : You will receive 5 Rolls of Halloween decor mesh ribbons and 100 Halloween foam stickers. Enough quantity of Halloween ribbons can meet your all kinds of needs. And these decoration mesh ribbon will create a good Halloween atmosphere for you. br Large Size Halloween Ribbon : Each size of Halloween mesh ribbon is 10inch wide x 30feet/10 yard long and all the Halloween ribbons are 150feet/50 yards long in total. Compared with other small size Halloween ribbons， our Halloween decor mesh ribbons are larger and longer， which can better meet your different needs in Halloween decoration. br Nice Material : Halloween mesh ribbon is made of polyester material， durable and not easy to damage. You can easily fold these ribbons to make any design you want. Halloween stickers are made of EVA foam. The Halloween deco ribbons have a gold leaf design with brighter color to make your decoration more delicate. br Halloween Theme Color : Our decor mesh ribbons have 4 colors: orange， purple， black and green， which are classic Halloween themed colors. And the Halloween multi-color stripes of these Halloween mesh ribbons also can be used to decorated your home and will create a festive atmosphere. br Widely Used : Use these Halloween ribbons and you will get your own unique deign to decorate your Halloween. Our Halloween mesh ribbon can be used widely， such as mesh for wreaths， bows， garlands， baskets， door decor， craft， window decor， indoor and outdoor decoration. Make your DIY Deco Halloween poly ribbons
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000040437490900
