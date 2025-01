シャトー グラン ピュイ ラコスト [2015] (赤ワイン) [S]【お歳暮】

『ワイン・アドヴォケイト224号』より抜粋

This is more approachable aromatically, beautifully defined, thanks to that expressive Merlot and Cabernet Franc

Beguilingly harmonious in the mouth, it boasts a silky smooth texture with wonderful salinity on the aftertaste that is sustained in the mouth

classic Pauillac

パーカーポイント:94〜96点

飲み頃:2028〜2060年

The 2015 Grand-Puy-Lacoste, 74% Cabernet Sauvignon, 23% Merlot and 3% Cabernet Franc, matured in 75% new oak and was picked between September 18 until October 4 (although the real picking commenced from September 21). Now, Grand-Puy-Lacoste is often quite aloof at this early juncture, but that is not the case with the 2015.. The palate is medium-bodied with svelte tannin and finely tuned acidity (pH 3.68).. As usual, Xavier Borie has produced a, but one that is a little more appeasing to those that dont want to cellar for 20-30 years. You could describe the 2015 as being between 2009 and 2010...and that, folks, is not a bad place to be.