ハイライン (Hi-Line) 小型犬用最高級本皮革 ハーネス a-cube Hi-LINE キャメル/マロン XXSXS用【2024年最新】

【商品名】
ハイライン (Hi-Line) 小型犬用最高級本皮革 ハーネス a-cube Hi-LINE キャメル/マロン XXSXS用
【商品説明】
・Extremely soft， flexible and friendly dog harness.
・On both sides to use the natural leather， used in the worlds finest brand ヴxo-suihuto directly from France， domestic and manifakutyuaringu.
・Orange， White， Pink， Black， dyi-puroze， Blue， Yellow， vibrant colors
・XXS/XS， Waist 20?cm-28?cm Screwdriver Width 10?
【サイズ】
高さ : 2.50 cm
横幅 : 15.10 cm
奥行 : 21.00 cm
重量 : 50.0 g
※梱包時のサイズとなります。商品自体のサイズではございませんのでご注意ください。
¥ 7911
