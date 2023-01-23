ハイライン (Hi-Line) 小型犬用最高級本皮革 ハーネス a-cube Hi-LINE キャメル/マロン XXSXS用【2024年最新】

商品情報

【商品名】

ハイライン (Hi-Line) 小型犬用最高級本皮革 ハーネス a-cube Hi-LINE キャメル/マロン XXSXS用



【商品説明】

・Extremely soft， flexible and friendly dog harness.

・On both sides to use the natural leather， used in the worlds finest brand ヴxo-suihuto directly from France， domestic and manifakutyuaringu.

・Orange， White， Pink， Black， dyi-puroze， Blue， Yellow， vibrant colors

・XXS/XS， Waist 20?cm-28?cm Screwdriver Width 10?



【サイズ】

高さ : 2.50 cm

横幅 : 15.10 cm

奥行 : 21.00 cm

重量 : 50.0 g

※梱包時のサイズとなります。商品自体のサイズではございませんのでご注意ください。