『クリスマス ギフトdiy木製ドールハウスミニチュアドールハウス家具キット おもちゃ子供カサ【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月30日 09時 21分に出品され03月30日 09時 21分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,910円に設定されています。現在169件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山口県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
クリスマス新年のギフトdiy木製ドールハウスミニチュアドールハウス家具キットのおもちゃ子供カサ
【バリエーション：K058B】
性: 男女兼用
警告: Stay away from fire
モデル番号: K-046
次元: 21.3*18.9*16.2
素材: 木
銘柄: universe elephant
起源: Cn (原点)
項目タイプ: ドールハウス
年齢幅: 12-15 Years，成人
Gift: Christmas Gifts
Gifts: New Year Gifts
type: Dollhouses
落札価格7910円
169 入札履歴
終了
