『Coastal Pet Products DCP120620TAN Leather Circle T Oak Tanned Round Dog Collar， 20 by 3/4-Inch， Tan by Coastal Pet並行輸入品【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月04日 00時 16分に出品され03月04日 00時 16分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,910円に設定されています。現在184件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。岐阜県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
本商品は海外からのお取り寄せ商品の為、お届けまで5-15営業日程度お時間をいただいております。
輸入商品のため輸送中に外箱等にダメージが生じる場合や税関で開封される場合がございますが、商品自体の品質は問題ございませんのでご安心ください。
ご購入後のキャンセルは国際送料、国内送料、返品手数料など多額のお客様負担になりますので、ご注意ください。
お色味につきましては、お使いのブラウザやモニターによって異なって見える場合がございます。
サイズ・色違い、まとめ買い等を御用命の場合はご遠慮なくお問い合わせください。
【商品名（英語）】
Coastal - Circle T - Oak Tanned Leather Round Dog Collar
【商品仕様（英語）】
Color : Tan
Material : Leather
Brand : Coastal Pet
Item Display Dimensions : 94 x 130 inches
Closure Type : Buckle
Dog Lead with Comfortable Padded Handle， 3m Long Slip Lead Reflective Nylon Training Lead for Dogs， Multi-Colour Dog Leash for Small Medium Large Dogs
¥ 7910
No Pull xs Dog Harness with Multifunction Dog Leash，Soft Adjustable No Choke Escape Proof Pet Harness Vest，Knitted Black-White，XXS
¥ 7910
Puppytie No Pull xs Dog Harness with Multifunction Dog Leash，Soft Adjustable No Choke Escape Proof Pet Harness Vest，Pink，XS
¥ 7910
Puppia Hepatica Harness B - Black - M
¥ 7910
No Pull Dog Harness Reflective Dog Vest Harness with Handle Front Clip Padded Dog Harness for Puppy Medium Large Dogs 3 Buckles Easy to Put on ＆ Take
¥ 7910
Puppia Bonnie Harness A - Green - L
¥ 7910
Dogline Biothane Waterproof Dog Collar Strong Coated Nylon Webbing with Bla
¥ 7910
Dog Collar Metal Chain Stainless Steel Choke Collar Adjustable with Buckle
¥ 7910
Blueberry Style 2021 New Variety Gift Box in Southwestern Tribal Diamonds -
¥ 7910
OllyDog Tilden Waterproof Dog Collar， Biothane Stinkproof Dog Collar with Q
¥ 7910
OllyDog Tilden Waterproof Dog Collar， Biothane Stinkproof Dog Collar with Q
¥ 7910
PremiPet No-Pull Dog Harness， Easy Control for Medium Large Dogs， Pet Vest with Vertical Handle Adjustable Reflective Straps
¥ 7910
Preston Shamrock Adjustable Dog Collar - Navy/Green Ribbon on Nylon Webbing
¥ 7910
Hurtta Weekend Warrior Dog Collar， Currant， 18-22 in
¥ 7910
Dog Collar Seatbelt Buckle Minnie Mouse Ears Monogram Dots Purple White 9 t
¥ 7910
Dog Collar Plastic Clip Loki In Action Black Gray Yellow Green 18 to 32 Inc
¥ 7910
Up Country Hedgehog Dog Collar (Small 9-15” Narrow 5/8”)
¥ 7910
Up Country Hedgehog Dog Collar (XLarge 18-24” Wide 1”)
¥ 7910
落札価格7910円
184 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！