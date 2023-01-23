『Advent Calendar 2023 Jigsaw Puzzles， Christmas Countdown Puzzle for Adults【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから04月01日 02時 39分に出品され04月01日 02時 39分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,896円に設定されています。現在613件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。岡山県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|Advent Calendar 2023 Jigsaw Puzzles， Christmas Countdown Puzzle for Adults Teens Kids， 24 Days 1008 Pieces Holiday Santa Puzzle Christmas Gift for Boys Girls
| ?Adventure Calendar 2023 Jigsaw Puzzle- Are you looking for a unique Christmas advent calendar Our Advent calendar puzzle for Christmas will be your amazing choice， this 24 boxes adventure calendar puzzle is more fun and challenging. With 24 days of delightful countdown to Christmas， its a joyful and festive experience that brings both delight and celebration Size: 27.5” x 19.7”.
?Jigsaw Puzzles 1008 Pieces 24 Boxes- This advent calendar Christmas puzzle is made of 1，008 high-quality three-layer recycled paper card， which is resistant and not easy to bend. Special surface film treatment， so the color can keep colorful for long-term storage. Numbers 1-24 are printed on the back of the 1008 puzzles acting as a compass to help you complete this great puzzle， and you can turn the Completed Puzzle into a Wall Decoration.
?Christmas 2023 Advent Calendar Puzzle- Indulge in the allure of exquisite visual design that awaits you. Every detail of this puzzle advent calendar has been carefully curated， resulting in a captivating and immersive experience. The intricately crafted visuals invite you to explore a world of beauty and artistry.Immerse yourself in this enchanting journey， where the power of visual design comes alive， and create a masterpiece that will captivate your senses.
?Memorable Activity With Your Family- Jigsaw puzzles can exercise childrens patience， improve their hands-on skills and memory， and are the best choice for parent-child activities. It can exercises hand-eye coordination， thinking skills， and problem-solving， this fun puzzle game will strengthen the interaction and connection between you and your family or friends when you complete the Christmas calendar puzzle together in 24 days.
?Ideal Christmas Gift for All Ages- This unique jigsaw puzzle will provide a bit of daily relaxation and also help boost your Christmas spirit. This Christmas advent calendar comes with a exquisite box packaging， which is a great choice as a Christmas， or birthdays， anniversaries gift， suitable for all ages， adults， teens or kids. Package Include: 1× Exquisite Outer box， 24× Small box with puzzle pieces，1× 1:1 Poster.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
0735216708401
YS0000047440637297
