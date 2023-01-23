Advent Calendar 2023 Jigsaw Puzzles， Christmas Countdown Puzzle for Adults【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

?Adventure Calendar 2023 Jigsaw Puzzle- Are you looking for a unique Christmas advent calendar Our Advent calendar puzzle for Christmas will be your amazing choice， this 24 boxes adventure calendar puzzle is more fun and challenging. With 24 days of delightful countdown to Christmas， its a joyful and festive experience that brings both delight and celebration Size: 27.5” x 19.7”.

?Jigsaw Puzzles 1008 Pieces 24 Boxes- This advent calendar Christmas puzzle is made of 1，008 high-quality three-layer recycled paper card， which is resistant and not easy to bend. Special surface film treatment， so the color can keep colorful for long-term storage. Numbers 1-24 are printed on the back of the 1008 puzzles acting as a compass to help you complete this great puzzle， and you can turn the Completed Puzzle into a Wall Decoration.

?Christmas 2023 Advent Calendar Puzzle- Indulge in the allure of exquisite visual design that awaits you. Every detail of this puzzle advent calendar has been carefully curated， resulting in a captivating and immersive experience. The intricately crafted visuals invite you to explore a world of beauty and artistry.Immerse yourself in this enchanting journey， where the power of visual design comes alive， and create a masterpiece that will captivate your senses.

?Memorable Activity With Your Family- Jigsaw puzzles can exercise childrens patience， improve their hands-on skills and memory， and are the best choice for parent-child activities. It can exercises hand-eye coordination， thinking skills， and problem-solving， this fun puzzle game will strengthen the interaction and connection between you and your family or friends when you complete the Christmas calendar puzzle together in 24 days.

?Ideal Christmas Gift for All Ages- This unique jigsaw puzzle will provide a bit of daily relaxation and also help boost your Christmas spirit. This Christmas advent calendar comes with a exquisite box packaging， which is a great choice as a Christmas， or birthdays， anniversaries gift， suitable for all ages， adults， teens or kids. Package Include: 1× Exquisite Outer box， 24× Small box with puzzle pieces，1× 1:1 Poster.