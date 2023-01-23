SURCVIO Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 with 4 Cute Jumbo and 20 Mochi Squis【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar Our valuable Christmas advent calendar set includes 20 Christmas mochi squishies and 4 big Christmas characters slow-rising Jumbo.(Suitable for age 6 +)

24 Days of Surprise Open it every day for your little ones to count down the days throughout the advent until Christmas Day， they can both enjoy the joy of exploration， spend family time with toy advent calendar， and build deep family & friend relationship.

Squeeze Toys Let your kids pressure alleviation， develop their inventiveness and creative mind， and further develop dexterity and coordinated movements while pressing. Christmas squeeze toys， let your childrens stress relief， cultivate their creativity and imagination， and improve hand-eye coordination and motor skills while squeezing.

Safety Materials These toys are constructed of nontoxic plastic， durable， resistant to breaking， colored in nontoxic paint. This advent calendar 2023 edition is a good christmas gift choice for educational purposes， learning playset toys or rewards.

Unique Holiday Gift This Advent Calendar provides an exciting Christmas for kids as they receive a gift everyday， every day you can receive a surprise. A countdown mochi squishy is an adorable calendar gift if you do not want to give your kids candies.