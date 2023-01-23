『SURCVIO Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 with 4 Cute Jumbo and 20 Mochi Squis【2024年最新】 』はヤフオクでから03月30日 05時 12分に出品され03月30日 05時 12分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,896円に設定されています。現在381件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。静岡県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|SURCVIO Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 with 4 Cute Jumbo and 20 Mochi Squishy Assorted Toys， 24 Days Countdown Calendar， Xmas Stocking Stuffers Gifts for Boys Girls Christmas Party Favor
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar Our valuable Christmas advent calendar set includes 20 Christmas mochi squishies and 4 big Christmas characters slow-rising Jumbo.(Suitable for age 6 +)
24 Days of Surprise Open it every day for your little ones to count down the days throughout the advent until Christmas Day， they can both enjoy the joy of exploration， spend family time with toy advent calendar， and build deep family & friend relationship.
Squeeze Toys Let your kids pressure alleviation， develop their inventiveness and creative mind， and further develop dexterity and coordinated movements while pressing. Christmas squeeze toys， let your childrens stress relief， cultivate their creativity and imagination， and improve hand-eye coordination and motor skills while squeezing.
Safety Materials These toys are constructed of nontoxic plastic， durable， resistant to breaking， colored in nontoxic paint. This advent calendar 2023 edition is a good christmas gift choice for educational purposes， learning playset toys or rewards.
Unique Holiday Gift This Advent Calendar provides an exciting Christmas for kids as they receive a gift everyday， every day you can receive a surprise. A countdown mochi squishy is an adorable calendar gift if you do not want to give your kids candies.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0735280104659
商品コード
YS0000047440636737
落札価格7896円
381 入札履歴
終了
