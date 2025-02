Star Wars? Starship? de Boba Fett【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Starship Model Features leg0 brick buildable model of Boba Fett’s Starship handle for easy flying rotating wings and 2 stud shooters.

Transporter Vehicle Included Includes a transporter vehicle to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios of solo or group activities plus a Carbonite brick.

Display Stand Function Vehicle doubles as a display stand for builders to showcase their toy starship in an upright flight position.

Boba and Mandalorian Minifigures Includes 2 leg0 minifigures Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle and a beskar spear.

Minifigure Cockpit Access Opening leg0 minifigure cockpit 2 rotating dual blaster cannons nonshooting and compartment for Carbonite brick.

Mandalorian Adventures Kids can play out exciting Star Wars adventures with The Mandalorian leg0 minifigure launching bountyhunting missions and firing stud shooters.

Ideal Gift for Kids This Mandalorian building toy for kids age 9+ makes the best birthday present holiday gift or surprise treat for Star Wars fans.