Clinic The Extension Deluxe Edition【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

This is your Clinic! Build it however you like to give patients the care they need so you can make your Clinic the most popular one in town!

Extension offers unique and challenging modules to incorporate into your game of Clinic.

Treat patients for profit to build the citys most lucrative clinic.

Offers 60150 minute game play for 14 Players.

This is an expansion. Clinic Deluxe Edition base game required to play!