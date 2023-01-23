『DIAMOND ART CLUB RED Covered Bridge Landscape Bridge Diamond Painting Kit，【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月18日 13時 16分に出品され03月18日 13時 16分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,896円に設定されています。現在668件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。岩手県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|DIAMOND ART CLUB RED Covered Bridge Landscape Bridge Diamond Painting Kit， 17" x 13" (42.6 x 32.8 cm)
| WHAT IS DIAMOND PAINTING?: Looking for a fresh take on cross-stitch， embroidery， or number painting? Simply apply colorful resin rhinestones to our velvety-soft self-adhesive canvas and create sparkling mosaic art. No experience necessary.
INCLUDED: A 17" x 13" (42.6 x 32.8 cm) full-drill canvas， round diamonds in 45 colors with 5 aurora borealis diamonds， 1 applicator with grip， 2 multi-placers， 1 cover minder， 1 tray with stopper， 1 wax container， 2 wax pads， washi tape， resealable baggies， sticker labels， and instructions.
OUR UNIQUE CANVAS PROCESS: We offer premium patented canvases with licensed art and the shiniest diamonds. Each canvas is hand charted for optimum clarity. Gift this country landscape diamond painting， designed by artist Chuck Pinson， to your friends or display it on your wall!
EASY & FUN FOR ALL: Make beautiful large or small diamond art with little effort and no mess! Diamond painting is a relaxing activity where you can create sparkling wall decor with friends and family. It’s perfect for adults and kids who love puzzles and DIY art projects.
PREMIUM QUALITY: As a US-based company， we strive to manufacture high-quality products free from material defects. Elevate your crafting experience with this luxurious diamond art kit. Inspire creative minds with an exceptional DIY diamond painting today.
0810078134848
YS0000046038960432
落札価格7896円
668 入札履歴
終了
