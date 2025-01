LOLサプライズdoremi-349【並行輸入品】【お歳暮】

商品コメント

UNBOX 20 SURPRISES including LOL Surprise OMG Queens fashion doll Miss Divine, fashions, and accessories. Miss Divine is all about art. She’s inspired by nature and loves being creative.

FIERCE FASHIONS: Unbox Miss Divine’s fashions and accessories and watch out as she paints the town. This Queen is articulated so she’s ready to paint or draw all the beauty that surrounds her. PRO TIP: Hands are removable for easy dressing.

PARTY TIME: In addition to her unique, fashions and accessories, Miss Divine comes with an invitation to the hottest party of the year.

INCLUDES: 1 LOL Surprise OMG Queens fashion doll, fashions, shoes, accessories, hair brush, garment bag, invitation, poster, hanger, and doll stand.

PLAY WITH THE WHOLE CREW: Collect all 4 LOL Surprise OMG Queens fashion dolls (Runway Diva, Miss Divine, Sways, & Prism). And check out OMG Queen Splash Beauty who comes with 125 plus mix and match fashion looks.