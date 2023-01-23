Koukone Silicone Cupping Therapy Sets 7 Cups (3 Sizes， Includes 2pc X-Large【お歳暮】

商品コメント

PROFESSIONAL GRADE MATERIAL - We supplies healthcare cupping therapy set tools and machines for massage therapists TCM and accupuncture & self care home users 40 years， Our Chinese massage cups are transparent enough to see the suction from the cup.it can be used not only for hospital but also more suitable for SPA or home users baguanfa and guasha massage tool

BENEFIT OF CUPPING THERAPY SET- Cupping massage helps reduce stretch marks by improving collagen and skin elasticity. Relaxed muscle tension，RELAXATION & SPA & ANTI AGING wrinkle，buttocks butt skin lift，Fitness recovery， anti cellulite massage，myofascial cupping，scar tissue healing! Used in sports to release lactic acid build-up.

EASY USE - Easily control the degree of suction by squeezing the cups more firmly or gently depending on your preference.Great for static cupping where the cups are still or dynamic cupping where you want to slide it.Strength of suction can be controlled by compressing the cup more or less. By squeezing the Silicone Cup， you expel some of the air inside. Upon loosening your grip on the cup， a powerful vacuum is created as the cup tries to draw the missing air back in

SILICONE CUPPING CUPS KIT PACKAGE INCLUDES - 3pcs Medium (1.6)+ 2pcs Large (Approx 2.1”)+ 2pcs Big Large Cup (Approx 3” ) + 1pcs English Manual

CARE & APPLICATIONS - You can wash them by hand and let them sit in hot soapy water and then dry them.Recommended use 5-15 minutes per treatment area 3-5 times a week.Hand wash in warm soapy water. Do not use freeze， heat， microwave or boil the cups.We recommend cleaning once every use.