Suitical Recovery Suit for Cats Camo XXSmall 141［］【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

The Suitical Recovery Suit for cats is a professional alternative to the medical cone and, as a full-body shirt, also provides comprehensive wound protection. It protects wounds, seams, bandages, hotspots, skin problems and the environment of your cat

The patented design is based on the body shape and anatomy of your cat, so it adapts perfectly to the animal and guarantees a high level of comfort for faster and stress-free recovery. The Recovery Suit is recommended by veterinarians

The light and breathable fabric made of cotton and lycra gives your cat plenty of freedom of movement. The shirt is machine washable and reusable. Tip It is recommended to buy two Suitical Recovery Suits. So you have one spare shirt while the other is being washed

For the majority of cats, the suits can remain fastened when the cat is using the litter tray

Important Sizing Information: Measure the distance from the collar to the base of the tail of your cat: 13.0 - 16.5" for size XXS. THIS ITEM MEASURES VERY SMALL, PLEASE MEASURE CORRECTLY BEFORE YOU BUY