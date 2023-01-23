『Woolygon - Wool Cat Cave Bed Handcrafted from 100% Merino Wool， Eco-Friendl【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月24日 20時 00分に出品され03月24日 20時 00分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,896円に設定されています。現在385件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。福井県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Woolygon - Wool Cat Cave Bed Handcrafted from 100% Merino Wool， Eco-Friendly Felt Cat Cave for Indoor Cats and Kittens (Pebble Striped)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ? Warm and comfortable: our cat kennel is a home in your home for your lovely cats and kittens. Made of high quality felt， it keeps your pets warm and comfortable at all times.
? Eliminates odours and dirt: we want your pets to have a clean and fresh resting area. Our caves offer exactly that， as they repel odours， dirt and stains.
? 100% pure function guaranteed: we stand 100% with our products and we believe your furry friends will agree. If you have any problems or concerns with our products， we will replace or refund (no meows)
? Organic and environmentally friendly: our cat domes are absolutely safe for your lovely cats and kittens. Our products are handmade in Kathmandu， Nepal by high-quality craftsmen from 100% natural organic and environmentally friendly merino wool.
? PERFECT GIFT: This is a perfect gift for a cat parent or a new cat parent or someone waiting to bring a furry pet home.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0703355459829
商品コード
YS0000045438496960
