Woolygon - Wool Cat Cave Bed Handcrafted from 100% Merino Wool， Eco-Friendl【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

? Warm and comfortable: our cat kennel is a home in your home for your lovely cats and kittens. Made of high quality felt， it keeps your pets warm and comfortable at all times.

? Eliminates odours and dirt: we want your pets to have a clean and fresh resting area. Our caves offer exactly that， as they repel odours， dirt and stains.

? 100% pure function guaranteed: we stand 100% with our products and we believe your furry friends will agree. If you have any problems or concerns with our products， we will replace or refund (no meows)

? Organic and environmentally friendly: our cat domes are absolutely safe for your lovely cats and kittens. Our products are handmade in Kathmandu， Nepal by high-quality craftsmen from 100% natural organic and environmentally friendly merino wool.

? PERFECT GIFT: This is a perfect gift for a cat parent or a new cat parent or someone waiting to bring a furry pet home.