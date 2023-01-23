Original Foldable Cat Scratching Posts Large Cardboard Scratchers Pet Scrat【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Stretchn Scratch: XL size of 27.6"(70cm) Long and 9.8"(25cm) wide for your furry child to stretch comfortably and cozy with our cat lounger scratcher;

10X Sustainable: thickening-structured base with solid underneath is sturdy for all stages of cats， no need for more replacement pad; your furry child will have more fun with our slanted cat scratcher;

Multiple Scratching Angles: feel free to put the cat ramp everywhere at the door， curtain， couch， sofa， bed， carpet， wall， and floor with the angled cat scratching post to protect your valuable furniture; our cat scratcher lounger is flippable for double-sided paw use;

Sturdy & Eco： Our triangle cat scratcher helps to keep felines nail & claw strong and healthy with the responsibly sourced 100% recyclable wear-resistant & chemical-free corrugated paper board material;

A Seamless Decor: aesthetic and modern with croc&hedgehog 2-in-1 design， decorative for any home; versatile with the detachable gift of cat toy ball track wedge and foldable to easily clean and store with the scratch square; Age range Description: Length27.6"(70cm) x Width9.8"(25cm) x Height7.1"(18cm): One size fits all kitty， adult， fat or old cat;