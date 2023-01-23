Belfry Hats APPAREL メンズ カラー ベージュ【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

6.A welldeserved fourstar plus rating gives the Belfry Trilby an edge over most other dress fedoras in this price range.

7.A great accompaniment to a semiformal event or for daily business wear attire the Belfry Trilby offers plenty of warmth along with handsome good looks.

8.Choose the black or gray to top off a winter suit or tweed sport coat and tie. Or try the navy brown or pecan colors with a corduroy jacket dress jeans and a knit tie for a businesscasual look. With its stingy brim styling this fedora also works well with more casual attire.

9.Features a 4inch center dent crown and 2inch brim with a sewn underwelt edge. The unlined interior offers a slightly padded inner band for comfort.

10.100% medium weight wool felt with a slightly brushed finish. Packs easily and retains its shape season after season. Grosgrain ribbon hat band. Removeable feathers may vary in color. Check out our feather packs for a selection of colored feathers that may be tucked into the hat band of this fedora for a variety of unique looks.