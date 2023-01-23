Createcos Super Hero Pisher Skull Baseball Cap Men Women Snapback Adjustabl【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

The cap for adults comes with a solid peak perfect for protecting your head and face from the sun whilst on the go on adventure days out at home or abroad! The cap has a soft crown for a comfortable feel along with an adjustable closure at the back for the perfect fit making an awesome gift for Super Hero fans

80% COTTON AND 20% POLYESTER MARVEL BASEBALL CAP The Marvel Punisher hat is made from mixed materials making the cap safe practical and durable! The adults cap is awesome for keeping your head cool and dry on the go all year round and makes a perfect sun block hat!

The cap comes with white detailed embroidery featuring the popular villain characters motif The Skull! The awesome cap for him and her is great quality and is fantastic to wear out on summer days!

PERFECT SIZE & FIT make use of the practical and adjustable Velcro closure. Fits all heads sizes a classic baseball hat for women and men. Throw it on with your favorite jeans tee or top and conquer with sophisticated casual style

FASHIONABLE GIFT FOR HER OR HIM the classy timeless baseball caps are available in multiple colors and serve as a great gift for women and men of any age and for any occasion. Available in multiple colors ? choose yours and add a classy fashion gem into your clothing collection