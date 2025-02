Bonekickers DVD Import 輸入盤【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品情報

Amazonより

・ Bonekickers like Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels is a dramatic series about sharing the excitement archaeologists feel when they unearth treasure but it has a more academic side that lends it credibility. This British serial set in the scenic town of Bath stars a team of scientists from the local university who during each episode discover historical artifacts that shock their community. While the discoveries are distinctively tied to actual European history Bonekick