垂直ポケット穴ジグセットフローティング棚ブラケットドリルガイド穴パンチャーdoweling用ホームセンター家具ツール【年末の贈り物】

Installation Method:

1.Prep your shelf by drilling out a 7/16 inch Hole and 5 inch to 8 inch deep into the side of it.,using Drill bit diameter of 1 inch .

2. For a flush mount, please use a chisel or Router to make a channel about .16 inch deep to hide the mounting bracket,using 4 pack Screws and Wall Plugs .

3. Mount brack to a stud, or we recommend Toggle/molly bolts to mount into Hollow walls.

4.Each bracket holds 15lbs, For heavier shelves please add extra brackets to distribute the weight.