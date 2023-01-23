Juegoal Advent Calendar 2023 for Boys， Christmas Countdown Toy Calendars wi【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Christmas Countdown Advent: The countdown to Christmas is an exciting time for children. 24 different countdown toy include 12 army men， 1 dog， 3 transportation， weapons and gears. This unique Christmas advent calendar for kids have fun surprises hidden behind 24 doors， children can take out a random and unknown gift from the drawer corresponding to the date in the box every day. The army man size is approx.2 x 3.7 inch.

High Quality & Safe Material: All advent calendar toys are made of 100% non-toxic plastic， BPA free， durable， does not break easily， the color is bright and does not fade easily， safe for all boys and girls.

Playful Learning: These boy advent calendar toys provide hours of fun for children to play with， it is a funny way for the kids to countdown the number of days until Christmas. They are also great to pretend to play props， enhancing vocabulary， language skills， creative thinking， and active cognitive learning through imaginative play.

Great Christmas Gift: A perfect Christmas toy gift for boys， girls， kids， teens and toddlers. To count down the days with different toys， one gift a day， no repeats， until Dec 24th Christmas eve. What a fun way to get your little ones excited as they count down to the most awaited time of the year.

Advent Calendar 2023: Celebrate the holiday season and count down the days until Christmas with our advent calendar. You will never tire of it to get ready for the holidays. As each day passes， your childs excitement will escalate with the arrival of Santa Claus. Ideal Christmas gift for ages 3 year and up.