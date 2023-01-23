『Juegoal Advent Calendar 2023 for Boys， Christmas Countdown Toy Calendars wi【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月20日 15時 38分に出品され03月20日 15時 38分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,826円に設定されています。現在326件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。東京都からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Juegoal Advent Calendar 2023 for Boys， Christmas Countdown Toy Calendars with 24 Different Military Army Man Gear Accessories Toys for Kids Toddlers Teen， Soldier Action Figures Party Favors Gifts
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Christmas Countdown Advent: The countdown to Christmas is an exciting time for children. 24 different countdown toy include 12 army men， 1 dog， 3 transportation， weapons and gears. This unique Christmas advent calendar for kids have fun surprises hidden behind 24 doors， children can take out a random and unknown gift from the drawer corresponding to the date in the box every day. The army man size is approx.2 x 3.7 inch.
High Quality & Safe Material: All advent calendar toys are made of 100% non-toxic plastic， BPA free， durable， does not break easily， the color is bright and does not fade easily， safe for all boys and girls.
Playful Learning: These boy advent calendar toys provide hours of fun for children to play with， it is a funny way for the kids to countdown the number of days until Christmas. They are also great to pretend to play props， enhancing vocabulary， language skills， creative thinking， and active cognitive learning through imaginative play.
Great Christmas Gift: A perfect Christmas toy gift for boys， girls， kids， teens and toddlers. To count down the days with different toys， one gift a day， no repeats， until Dec 24th Christmas eve. What a fun way to get your little ones excited as they count down to the most awaited time of the year.
Advent Calendar 2023: Celebrate the holiday season and count down the days until Christmas with our advent calendar. You will never tire of it to get ready for the holidays. As each day passes， your childs excitement will escalate with the arrival of Santa Claus. Ideal Christmas gift for ages 3 year and up.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440636608
