Cryptex Da Vinci Code Money Puzzle Box for Cash Gift Puzzle Boxes with Hidd【コストコ お買い得】
|商品名
|Cryptex Da Vinci Code Money Puzzle Box for Cash Gift Puzzle Boxes with Hidden Compartments Valentines Day Gift for Boy Birthday Gifts for Her Gifts for Girlfriend Gifts for Men Gift for Mom
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| THE STORY OF DA VINCI CODEThe Da Vinci Codec is copied from the Da Vinci manuscript in The Da Vinci Code. According to the plot of the story there is a scroll about the greatest secret of the Priory of Sion and even the whole Christianity hidden in the cryptex. To open the cryptex There are 5 turntables on the cipher cylinder and each turntable has 26 letters。We modified it to 6 letter combinationswhich may be as many as 108915776 permutations and combinations of cryptex.
EASY TO USEPassword setting The default password of the cryptex is I LOVE U you can also set your own password. We provide steps and tools to modify the password which is very simple. You can play a detective game with your partner or children and provide different clues for the other party to analyze the password and get clues. This kind of puzzle game not only trains thinking ability but also promotes your feelings.
LOVE GIFTIf you plan to propose or give a Valentine’s Day gift anniversary anniversary gift etc. then the cryptex is a great choice for you. Its unique password setting will add romance fun and mystery to you. There is a pair of rings in it for you besides it is a great gift in itself you can also put other gifts you like in it such as cash lipstick ， a wish note，a necklace or other gifts. Cryptexes are the best gifts for anyone.
GIFTThe Da Vinci code is an excellent gift the most interesting gift for friends colleagues children parents partners etc. on Christmas Halloween New Year and other memorial days. Mysterious and surprising.You can play it as a puzzle box.It is a mysterious gift and at the same time it is also a beautiful handicraft and decoration. Also since it is made of metal the ends are sharper and can be used for selfdefense.
AFTERSALES SERVICEMetal gifts firm and precise are your reliable choice.If you are not satisfied with the Da Vinci code or have any other questions about the cryptex please contact us and we will try our best to solve your problem. Unconditionally provide a 91day moneyback guarantee.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0642380484638
商品コード
YS0000028537733237
落札価格7826円
903 入札履歴
終了
