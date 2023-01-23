70% Sunblock Shade Cloth with Grommets， 10x20 Ft Garden Black Sun Shade Clo【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Anti-aging & Durability Shade Cloths Greenhouse shade cloth made of UV stabilized high density polyethylene， Knit construction resists tearing and fraying， The four sides of the cloth surface are reinforced by four-needle binding， which can prevent from crack， long lasting for reuse br Grommets Design Shade Net The grommets on four sides of sun netting are evenly distributed every 3.3ft to ensure uniform stress， each corner of the sun shade tarp has reinforced， so you only need to hang or fix the rope easily when installation， which makes it easier to hang it on porch balcony railing or cover on top of pergola skylights kennels for shade br Efficient Sun Shade Screens for Outdoor Our shade netting size is 10 x 20 /3m x 6m， Provide 70% sun shading rate & 100% ultraviolet， It can significantly reduce the temperature of the covered area， create a comfortable shaded area for your plants， animals and outdoor furniture， Even in the hot summer， you and your family can enjoy a cool time in the courtyard with this patio covers for shade and rain br Adapt Stormy Weather Garden shade cloth for plants heat protection have breathable material and mesh structure design can quickly ventilate and drain water in stormy weather， It will have no affect for photosynthesis， protects plants from direct sun， no need to remove when watering br Multiple Usage You can use as shade for dogs outside， the plant shade cloth can provide enough shade and temperature reduction for courtyard activity area， poultry， barns， kennel， patio， swimming pool shade， camping， tennis courts， car shade， vegetable garden plants， greenhouse covering and more outdoor facilities Also used as awning for pergola， window， carport and porch