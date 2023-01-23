『70% Sunblock Shade Cloth with Grommets， 10x20 Ft Garden Black Sun Shade Clo【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから04月26日 14時 13分に出品され04月26日 14時 13分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,826円に設定されています。現在370件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。青森県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|70% Sunblock Shade Cloth with Grommets， 10x20 Ft Garden Black Sun Shade Cloth for Plants Greenhouse Patio Vegetables Dogs Outside， Heat Insulation UV Resistant Shading Net
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|Anti-aging & Durability Shade Cloths Greenhouse shade cloth made of UV stabilized high density polyethylene， Knit construction resists tearing and fraying， The four sides of the cloth surface are reinforced by four-needle binding， which can prevent from crack， long lasting for reuse br Grommets Design Shade Net The grommets on four sides of sun netting are evenly distributed every 3.3ft to ensure uniform stress， each corner of the sun shade tarp has reinforced， so you only need to hang or fix the rope easily when installation， which makes it easier to hang it on porch balcony railing or cover on top of pergola skylights kennels for shade br Efficient Sun Shade Screens for Outdoor Our shade netting size is 10 x 20 /3m x 6m， Provide 70% sun shading rate & 100% ultraviolet， It can significantly reduce the temperature of the covered area， create a comfortable shaded area for your plants， animals and outdoor furniture， Even in the hot summer， you and your family can enjoy a cool time in the courtyard with this patio covers for shade and rain br Adapt Stormy Weather Garden shade cloth for plants heat protection have breathable material and mesh structure design can quickly ventilate and drain water in stormy weather， It will have no affect for photosynthesis， protects plants from direct sun， no need to remove when watering br Multiple Usage You can use as shade for dogs outside， the plant shade cloth can provide enough shade and temperature reduction for courtyard activity area， poultry， barns， kennel， patio， swimming pool shade， camping， tennis courts， car shade， vegetable garden plants， greenhouse covering and more outdoor facilities Also used as awning for pergola， window， carport and porch
税関にて開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0792094964916
商品コード
YS0000037039331491
Henoyso 1200個 ペーパーリストバンド イベントリストバンド 番号付き 防水リストバンド イベント用 曜日 ペーパーブレスレット リストバン
¥ 7826
Zicac アウトドア 3D 葉 カモフラージュ ギリー ポンチョ 迷彩ケープ マント ステルス ギリー スーツ ミリタリー CS ウッドランド ハン
¥ 7826
Unisex Adult Poncho Waterproof Rain Poncho Outdoors Bike Ebike Motorcycle S
¥ 7826
イベント用リストバンド ネオングリーン 600個パック 色付きプラスチックリストバンド プラスチックブレスレット リストバンド パーティー用
¥ 7826
36 Pieces Women Floral Handkerchiefs Embroidered Flower Handkerchief with L
¥ 7826
ビッグスキニーメンズスーパースキニーレザー二つ折りスリムウォレット、ブラック
¥ 7826
Vamuss ブラック 麦わらカウボーイハット メンズ フェイクレザー ロングホーン シェイプ可能なつば
¥ 7826
Zando Womens Rain Jackets for Women Waterproof Rain Coats for Women Rain Ja
¥ 7826
Womens Waterproof Raincoat Lightweight Rain Jacket Hooded Windbreaker With
¥ 7826
壁装飾用キー&メールホルダー - 素朴な郵便物オーガナイザー 壁マウント 木製レター分類オーガナイザー 4つのキーラックフック付き 廊下キッチン 農家
¥ 7826
Elzama スマートAirTag ウォレット エアタグキーチェーン付き 洗練されたスリムカーボンレザー財布 ポップアップカードホルダー RFIDブロ
¥ 7826
Minimalist Wallet for Men RFID Blocking Aluminum Wallet Carbon Fiber Card C
¥ 7826
HOJ Co. BASS FISH フロントポケット財布 スリムマネークリップウォレット 強力マグネット開閉 バスフィッシャーマンギフト
¥ 7826
Beanie Hat with Light Stocking Stuffers - Mens Gifts for Men Women Dad Rech
¥ 7826
Mountain Hardwear Standard MHW Logo Dad Hat， Dark Storm， One Size
¥ 7826
イオン標準ブラックキャップ S/Mサイズ
¥ 7826
Crossen Surf Hatキャップ
¥ 7826
BULLIANT ACCESSORY メンズ US サイズ: 38-41 Waist Adjustable 並行輸入
¥ 7826
落札価格7826円
370 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！