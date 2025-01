Men s Sanuk Burm カラー グレー【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Keep smilin and stylin from the beach, BBQ, and beyond with the adventure-ready Sanuk® Burm sandal br Synthetic leather strap. br Rasta (Hawaii) colorway features debossed island detailing. br Soft jersey lining. br Nylon webbing toe post. Contoured premium EVA footbed. Sponge rubber outsole for durable wear. Imported. Measurements Weight 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.