Womens Waterproof Raincoat Lightweight Rain Jacket Hooded Windbreaker With【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Waterproof &wind-proof material, quick-drying,make this raincoat windbreaker jacket can handle drizzles with ease.brElastic cuffs customize the fit,drawstring hooded and drawstring hem make the waterproof jacket pulled tight to you,block out the rain&wind,and keeps you dry.brSmooth and durable zipper block out the wind from the zippers seam. Both side pocket is ideal for putting things in and release your hands.brThe windbreaker jacket is very portable and does not become burdensome when climbing a mountain. Warmth, water resistance and sun protection.Perfect for walking, hiking, climbing, traveling, campingbrA perfect ideal raincoat windbreaker on kinds of outdoors. It is more than a raincoat. This rain jacket could also be worn as a casual light jacket. It is a fashionable style.