望遠鏡 接眼レンズ |SVBONY SV121 Red Laser Collimator， Adjustable 1.25 inch Collimat【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Next Generation; Retain only one optimal gear position brightness; Reduce cumbersome manual adjustment; Standard hex wrench to self-calibrate coaxial problem; The spot shape is a dot not a grainy elliptical point

High-end module design;The module adopts high-end spherical module, high sensitivity and easy adjustment; Adopts 3-piece glued optical glass lens for stable spotting better focusing effect and less halo; Make the spot shape is a dot instead of a grainy elliptical point

Adjustable collimator; External effects of the product during transportation and use may cause off-axis problems;You can calibrate the coaxial problem yourself by giving away the standard hexagonal wrench

Full metal structure;High-end atmosphere; CNC precision lathe machining of the laser unit has a front opening from which the laser beam can be emitted

Resistance to sudden changes in temperature difference;The sudden temperature difference does not change the spot size; It is resistant to extreme cold weather and can be used under extremely cold weather of minus -30 degrees Celsius without affecting the use effect