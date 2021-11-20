68 % extra rain than standard in Tamil Nadu, 10 thousand folks in 220 reduction camps

Monsoon, North-East Monsoon, Tamil Nadu, rainfall, rain, Climate, Climate Information, चेन्नई: Tamil Nadu has gained 68 in keeping with cent extra rainfall than standard this time because of the north-east monsoon and 3 folks and over 300 livestock have died within the remaining 24 hours. The state has gained 518.99 mm of rain since October 1, which is 68 % greater than the traditional rainfall all over this era. The federal government gave this data on Saturday. It has rained in 37 districts of the state within the remaining 24 hours. The very best rainfall of 39.91 mm has been gained in Tirupattur district.Additionally Learn – Video: CBI group attacked by way of rural men-women, kid sexual harassment subject matter case

An enormous quantity of water is being launched from the Mettur dam in Salem. This dam meets the water requirement of the districts situated within the delt area of Cauvery. The Thenpennai river in Villupuram and Palar in Kancheepuram are in spate.

Income and Crisis Control Minister KKSSR Ramachandran has gained 518.99 mm of rain within the state since October 1, which is 68 % greater than the traditional rainfall all over this era. Within the remaining 24 hours, 37 districts of the state have gained rain, the minister stated in a free up. The very best rainfall of 39.91 mm has been gained in Tirupattur district.

In Villupuram, 18,500 hectares of fields were inundated with water because of the Thenpenai river in spate, efforts are on to empty it. Round 10,000 individuals are dwelling in 220 reduction camps within the district. 4,000 individuals are taking safe haven in reduction camps in neighboring Cuddalore district. "3 folks have died in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts within the remaining 24 hours. He advised that 368 livestock have additionally died.