’68 Whiskey’ Canceled After One Season at Paramount Network

Pour one out for “68 Whiskey.”

Paramount Network has canceled the darkish comedy after a single season, Selection has confirmed. Information of the cancelation comes round six months after the present wrapped its 10-episode run.

Mixing drama with humor, “68 Whiskey” adopted a multicultural band of Military medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Collectively, the medics navigate a harmful and typically absurd world, counting on comradery, varied vices, and infrequently a profound sense of objective to hold them via. The present starred Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

“68 Whiskey” hailed from Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and their Think about Tv banner. The duo served as govt producers on the undertaking, alongside sequence creator and author Roberto Benabib. Howard was initially lined as much as direct the pilot, however that duty ultimately fell to Michael Lehmann.

After getting off to a robust begin (the premiere drew 2 million viewers after three days of delayed viewing, in accordance with Nielsen), the numbers for “68 Whiskey” slipped for the rest of the season. Its sole outing is presently obtainable to stream on CBS All Entry.

On the time it premiered, Paramount Network president of improvement and manufacturing Keith Cox mentioned the present was one other signal of the community’s “mission to ship TV as large as the flicks.”

“It’s not like the rest on tv proper now, really exploring fashionable army life in a approach we’ve by no means seen earlier than. It’s a provocative look at the cultural and social tensions confronted by the women and men serving their nation,” Cox mentioned of the present.

Othe EPs on “68 Whiskey” included Think about Tv Group chairman Francie Calfo and Think about TV president Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli tv sequence “Charlie Golf One” from which “68 Whiskey” was tailored, additionally govt produced together with Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.