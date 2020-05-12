6ix9ine Claims Fastest Climb to 100 Million Video Views – Variety

6ix9ine has officially broken the internet… again. The New York rapper was just released from prison in March due to concern over the spread of coronavirus within the corrections system and capitalized on being sprung by bragging on Instagram Live then dropping a new single and visual titled “GOOBA.”

Breaking Eminem’s previous record of 38.1 million views within 24 hours with “Kill Shot,” “GOOBA” accumulated 43.55 million views its first day and instantly became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube. Distributed by Create Music Group, the two-and-a-half minute vibrant visual, themed around the rainbow aesthetic for which 6ix9ine known, also surpassed Taylor Swift’s equally colorful “ME!” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” as the fastest video to reach 100 million views on YouTube by an American artist.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s real-life reputation is one of snitch who ratted out his crew. Daniel Hernandez, the individual behind the persona, was issued a two-year sentence for his affiliation with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Fittingly, he raps on his new single, “They sick, been hot way before coronavirus.” while picking up on old habits such as boasting to be the King of New York across all online platforms.

Since he’s been home, he’s returned to his normal routine of posting pictures of himself with wads of cash. Less than two weeks ago, Judge Paul Engelmayer of the U.S. Southern District of New York granted Hernandez permission to shoot the video for only two hours per week, as part of what are deemed as “employment-related activities.“ Filming details were left up to 6ix9ine’s probation officer.

Indeed, in a time of glitchy at-home performances, the quality is of “GOOBA” is astounding. 6ix9ine shot and directed the entire video at his house, alongside longtime collaborator CanonF8. Featuring his girlfriend Rachel “Jade” Wattley twerking alongside other females, as he holds his Dalmatian dog in his arms in various shots, the track features the same high-energy, aggressive screaming, flashy lyrics and gunshot ad-libs for which Tekashi 6ix9ine is both heralded and criticized.

Over the weekend, “GOOBA” catapulted to the No. 1 position on Apple Music and No. 3 spot on Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 and Global Top 50 charts.