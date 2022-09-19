7.4 earthquake shook Mexico

The earthquake surprised people in Mexico City, just minutes after the megadrill on September 19

And magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook various parts of Mexico this afternoon. In the Mexican capital the seismic alert sounded at 13:05.

The epicenter was located south of Coalcomán, Michoacán, according to data from the National Seismological. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the telluric movement began about 37 kilometers southeast of the Aquila municipality at a depth of about 15.1 kilometers.

Preliminary: SEISMO Magnitude 6.8 Loc. 59 km SOUTH of COALCOMAN, MICH 19/09/2022 13:05:07 Lat 18.24 Lon -103.18 Pf 10 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022

The earthquake surprised Mexico City, especially because just an hour before, at 12:19, a magic drill was held to commemorate one more anniversary of the other major earthquakes that have shaken the Mexican capital, also on September 19.

These are the earthquakes September 19, 1985 and September 19, 2017.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has already spoken on his social networks about the earthquake. On his Twitter account, he shared a video in which he offered the National Seismological data, about the magnitude and epicenter of the movement.

“With all my heart, that nothing serious has happened”, he said in the 41-second message.

Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Securityruled out for now that there is damage in Mexico City caused by the earthquake.

In the same vein, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, head of government of the Mexican capital, spoke.

The head of government indicated minutes later that no incidents related to the earthquake were reported to her in any of the 16 municipalities of the Mexican capital.

In addition to Michoacán and Mexico City, this afternoon’s earthquake was perceived in other entities such as Colima, Oaxaca, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato. No deaths have been reported so far.

At 1:46 p.m., according to the Mexican Seismic Alert System, a replica of the earthquake was recorded that did not warrant a seismic alert.

*Developing information

