7 Bizarre Wonderful World Of Disney Movies To Watch On Disney+ Before Its Return To ABC

Sultan And The Rock Star

What It is About: The title makes one consider a middle-eastern value who has develop into enamored by a preferred singing sensation. That is not precisely the case. The Sultan of the title is a tiger who will get bought by a evil wealthy man who goals to hunt it on his personal personal island. A younger Timothy Hutton performs the rock star, a teen idol who makes an attempt to flee his lifetime of fame for a couple of days, and finally ends up on the identical island, the place he completely befriends that tiger. It makes about as a lot sense because it sounds. Why is the lead human character a rock star? I am nonetheless attempting to determine why that was essential.

The Weirdest Half: When overhearing a radio broadcast in regards to the lacking rock star, our villain means that he hasn’t been kidnapped as feared, however is moderately in some motel room “cuddling a bunch of groupies,” which is probably the most Disney-fied option to convey an un-Disney thought as I’ve ever heard.