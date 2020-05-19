7 Bizarre Wonderful World Of Disney Movies To Watch On Disney+ Before Its Return To ABC

Go away a Remark
Having passed by many names, from Disneyland to Wonderful World of Shade, Disney’s film anthology collection is most generally generally known as The Wonderful World of Disney, and it is aired persistently in a single capability or one other since 1954. Lately, the title has been used for the occasional Disney-themed tv specials, akin to dwell musicals and vacation extravaganzas, however now WWOD is coming again for a four-week run particularly to broadcast common Disney movies on ABC.
Re-aring Disney motion pictures has at all times been an enormous a part of The Wonderful World of Disney‘s type and performance. Even when the present was solely an hour lengthy, common motion pictures would incessantly be cut up in half and aired over two weekends, or else they have been edited it down to slot in the allotted time slots. Nevertheless, the anthology collection additionally noticed greater than its fair proportion of unique made-for-TV motion pictures, and plenty of of must be required viewing, if solely to expertise the typically weird content material Disney was able to. Fortunately, a lot of them can presently be discovered to stream on Disney+.
A few of these “motion pictures” have been solely an hour lengthy, and even much less when the commercials have been eliminated. Nevertheless, they nonetheless inform full tales of their allotted run time, in order that they technically depend. It is troublesome to imagine that there was a time when the corporate that is now the large leisure juggernaut as soon as made content material like this, and but, the whole lot seen beneath is all very actual. Gentle spoilers beneath for a number of the motion pictures, although realizing the plot would not really spoil the expertise.
Sultan And The Rock Star
What It is About: The title makes one consider a middle-eastern value who has develop into enamored by a preferred singing sensation. That is not precisely the case. The Sultan of the title is a tiger who will get bought by a evil wealthy man who goals to hunt it on his personal personal island. A younger Timothy Hutton performs the rock star, a teen idol who makes an attempt to flee his lifetime of fame for a couple of days, and finally ends up on the identical island, the place he completely befriends that tiger. It makes about as a lot sense because it sounds. Why is the lead human character a rock star? I am nonetheless attempting to determine why that was essential.
The Weirdest Half: When overhearing a radio broadcast in regards to the lacking rock star, our villain means that he hasn’t been kidnapped as feared, however is moderately in some motel room “cuddling a bunch of groupies,” which is probably the most Disney-fied option to convey an un-Disney thought as I’ve ever heard.
Sammy the Method-Out Seal
What It is About: One of many earliest unique “motion pictures” from the Wonderful World of Disney run, Sammy the Method-Out Seal is a slapstick comedy about a few children who smuggle an injured seal again dwelling to nurse it again to well being. And the shenanigans, they do ensue. The undertaking is from 1962 and it is bought the dialogue to match, providing up extra “gee whiz” and “aw, heck” feedback per minute than most likely anything on Disney+. This is without doubt one of the few items of unique content material of this type from this period, and you may kind of see why extra did not observe it.
The Weirdest Half: One will get the impression that Sammy the Method-Out Seal was meant to be an extended film that bought reduce down. The city’s discovery of the seal leads conjures up curiosity in native businessmen to show Sammy right into a mascot, however moderately than this improvement changing into the movie’s new rigidity, the seal simply will get launched again into the ocean and the entire thing ends minutes later.
The Ghosts of Buxley Corridor
What It is About: A small army academy has fallen on arduous monetary occasions, forcing a merging with a close-by woman’s college dealing with related difficulties. Additionally, one of many college students’ aunts is plotting to develop into the boy’s authorized guardian with a purpose to take possession of his multi-million greenback fortune. Additionally, there are Civil Struggle ghosts afoot. There’s loads occurring here’s what I am saying. This one is definitely a feature-length movie, although it was cut up in half throughout it is unique airing.
The Weirdest Half: In a single scene, an African-American member of the academy walks into the room the place one of many Civil Struggle ghosts is positioned (however unseen). The ghost is clearly shocked to see a black soldier within the college, however not a phrase is ever stated about this. All viewers get is the bamboozled look within the picture above. If that awkward signal of the occasions wasn’t sufficient, the money-hungry aunt states her plan to completely homicide her nephew fairly plain, which is simply darkish AF for a live-action Disney undertaking in 1980.
Mr. Boogedy/Bride of Boogedy
What It is About: No matter involves your thoughts whenever you hear the phrase “1980s made-for-TV Disney horror film with Married with Youngsters‘s David Faustino,” that is precisely what Mr. Boogedy. It may need been scary for the youngest viewers, however contemplating this got here out three years after One thing Depraved This Method Comes, we all know even ’80s Disney might do higher. Nonetheless, it should have been common, for the reason that 40-minute unique bought a 90-minute sequel solely a 12 months later. The unique stars Kristy Swanson, for what that is price, whereas the sequel options possibly the least humorous Eugene Levy function on document. Nonetheless price it.
The Weirdest Half: Watching the 2 Boogedy flicks again to again is an odd time, as a result of about half the sequel was recast from the unique with new actors that do not look something like their predecessors. The sequel feels prefer it was written as an hour-long particular that bought compelled into being feature-length. For one, the villain would not present up till the midpoint, after which the entire Bride of Boogedy title makes completely zero sense till the final 10 minutes. Of all of the Wonderful World of Disney ideas to get a sequel, this was the one?
Casebusters
What It is About: Extra so than some other Wonderful World of Disney movie, Casebusters feels prefer it was meant to be a backdoor pilot for a present that by no means bought picked up. It is a few brother and sister who, throughout per week spent with the retired-cop grandfather, by accident uncover against the law taking place of their quiet suburban neighborhood and take it upon themselves to foil the dangerous guys. No seals or probably racist ghosts, although.
The Weirdest Half: Casebusters was directed by Wes Craven. Sure, that Wes Craven.
Fuzzbucket
What It is About: A child beginning junior excessive will get adopted by an imaginary pal. Besides, the pal is not really imaginary, however moderately invisible. Of course, no one believes younger Michael that his pal, named Fuzzbucket, is definitely actual, which ends up in one misunderstanding after one other. All of the adults – mother, dad, college principal, and so forth. – are cartoonish caricatures straight from the TV trope playbook, but it surely’s bought some coronary heart. The most important downside, although, is that the emotional arc would not really feel earned, and that is one Wonderful World of Disney flick that might have really deserved an extended runtime to make the story a bit extra full.
The Weirdest Half: Fuzzbucket was the primary long-form directorial gig for Mick Garris that wasn’t a documentary, who additionally wrote and produced the movie. Garris would go on to write down the cult traditional Hocus Pocus, and wrote, directed and produced a variety of common horror properties. It’s important to begin someplace I suppose, even when there is a Fuzzbucket concerned.
As evidenced above partially, some very unusual stuff has aired on The Wonderful World of Disney throughout its varied incarnations over time. Not all of it has aged properly, however for these curious, or courageous, sufficient to attempt, there’s nonetheless some enjoyable available within the strangeness of all of it.
Tune into The Wonderful World of Disney‘s return beginning on ABC on Wednesday, Could 20.
